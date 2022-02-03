TechTarget (TTGT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect TechTarget to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $69.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.82 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 20.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect TechTarget to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TechTarget stock opened at $82.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.60 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. TechTarget has a one year low of $63.76 and a one year high of $111.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.52.

TTGT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TechTarget from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.44.

In related news, CEO Michael Cotoia sold 33,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $3,398,670.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 23,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.64, for a total transaction of $2,559,248.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,026 shares of company stock valued at $10,341,798 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in TechTarget by 11.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,876 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in TechTarget in the third quarter worth $323,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in TechTarget by 2.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in TechTarget by 5.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 96,772 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,976,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares during the period. 94.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

