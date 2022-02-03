Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the December 31st total of 1,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 590,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Teekay during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Teekay by 1,050.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 245,934 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 224,562 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Teekay by 1,348.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,840,664 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,288,000 after buying an additional 3,575,482 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Teekay in the second quarter valued at $642,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Teekay during the 2nd quarter valued at $172,000. 14.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Teekay stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.11. The stock had a trading volume of 9,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,472. Teekay has a twelve month low of $2.56 and a twelve month high of $4.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.26 and its 200 day moving average is $3.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.45 million, a PE ratio of 77.75 and a beta of 1.07.

Teekay Corp. is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of international crude oil and gas marine transportation services. Its lines of business include offshore production (FPSO units), LNG and LPG carriers and conventional tankers. The firm operates through the following segments: Teekay LNG; Teekay Tankers and Teekay Parent.

