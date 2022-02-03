Telsey Advisory Group Boosts Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Price Target to $73.00

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $70.00 to $73.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.11% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Capri in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Capri from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Capri from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Capri from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capri presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.94.

Get Capri alerts:

NYSE CPRI opened at $66.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.69. Capri has a 1 year low of $42.50 and a 1 year high of $70.63.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.53. Capri had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Capri will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Capri news, CEO John D. Idol sold 202,175 shares of Capri stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total value of $13,165,636.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John D. Idol sold 368,686 shares of Capri stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total transaction of $24,285,346.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 571,644 shares of company stock valued at $37,501,400. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPRI. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Capri by 0.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Capri by 6.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Capri by 2.7% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in shares of Capri by 0.4% in the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 53,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Capri by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.