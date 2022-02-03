TELUS International (Cda) (TIXT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. TELUS International (Cda) has set its FY 2021 guidance at $0.920-$0.970 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $556.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.69 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 3.09%. On average, analysts expect TELUS International (Cda) to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:TIXT opened at $29.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.20. TELUS International has a one year low of $25.96 and a one year high of $39.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000. 19.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TIXT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America downgraded TELUS International (Cda) from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. TD Securities lifted their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup raised TELUS International (Cda) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TELUS International (Cda) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.87.

About TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

