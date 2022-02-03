Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 569,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,314 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.30% of Tempur Sealy International worth $26,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TPX. FMR LLC raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 15.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,935,000 after acquiring an additional 120,656 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 25.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 1,581.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,760,000 after acquiring an additional 126,541 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 10.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 83.9% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TPX opened at $40.17 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.41. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.29 and a 52 week high of $50.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.77.

In related news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 1,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $63,785.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TPX shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tempur Sealy International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.13.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

