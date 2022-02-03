Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Position Raised by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC) by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.09% of Tennant worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Tennant by 37.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Tennant by 13.5% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Tennant by 2.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Tennant by 0.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Tennant by 3.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TNC opened at $76.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 1.04. Tennant has a 1 year low of $70.14 and a 1 year high of $87.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.47. Tennant had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Tennant will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Azita Arvani sold 1,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total value of $117,945.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

About Tennant

Tennant Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cleaning solutions. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial, and outdoor environments; detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies; cleaning tools and supplies; and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces.

