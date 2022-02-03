TenX (PAY) Trading Up 6.8% Over Last 7 Days

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. One TenX coin can now be bought for about $0.0353 or 0.00000096 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TenX has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. TenX has a market cap of $7.24 million and $144,097.00 worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TenX Profile

TenX (CRYPTO:PAY) is a coin. It was first traded on July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 coins. The official message board for TenX is blog.tenx.tech . The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX . TenX’s official website is www.tenx.tech . TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TenX is a blockchain-based service that focuses on providing user access to a large range of blockchain assets with convenience and security. TenX offers a debit card and accompanying mobile wallet that can be funded with any blockchain asset. The TenX card can be used in almost 200 countries at over 36 million points of acceptance. The TenX token, PAY, allows users to “own” part of the TenX system, as, for every transaction made with the wallet, the token holder receives rewards in Ether. “

