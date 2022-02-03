Terra Virtua Kolect (TVK) 1-Day Volume Tops $7.35 Million

Terra Virtua Kolect (CURRENCY:TVK) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 3rd. During the last week, Terra Virtua Kolect has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Terra Virtua Kolect has a market capitalization of $83.84 million and $7.35 million worth of Terra Virtua Kolect was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra Virtua Kolect coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000335 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004110 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00043226 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00112563 BTC.

Terra Virtua Kolect Profile

Terra Virtua Kolect (CRYPTO:TVK) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2020. Terra Virtua Kolect’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 680,412,887 coins. The official message board for Terra Virtua Kolect is medium.com/terravirtua/introducing-terra-virtua-tokenomics-aeb8a86f9dd7 . The official website for Terra Virtua Kolect is terravirtua.io . Terra Virtua Kolect’s official Twitter account is @terra_virtua and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra Virtua Kolect is an immersive collectible platform across Mobile, AR and VR with unique social, gaming and creative experiences, enabled by blockchain. Terra Virtua's approach to collectibles is to engage users in new and unique ways. Using gamification, it moves from just collecting for the sake of completion to engaging users through competing and creating new experiences. “

Terra Virtua Kolect Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Virtua Kolect directly using US dollars.

