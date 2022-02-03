TerraUSD Market Cap Tops $11.26 Billion (UST)

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. One TerraUSD coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002677 BTC on exchanges. TerraUSD has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion and approximately $343.45 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TerraUSD has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00006653 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00011543 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000548 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000084 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000015 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About TerraUSD

TerraUSD is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 11,278,520,977 coins. The official message board for TerraUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Buying and Selling TerraUSD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

