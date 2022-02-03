Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirty-seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $941.56.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TSLA. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $950.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,313.00 price objective (up previously from $1,010.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,078.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, New Street Research boosted their target price on Tesla from $1,298.00 to $1,580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Get Tesla alerts:

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $980.47, for a total transaction of $899,090.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $980.41, for a total value of $1,558,851.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,247,722 shares of company stock valued at $4,452,021,407 over the last three months. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,931,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $40,055,683,000 after purchasing an additional 334,675 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 4.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,829,488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $40,968,213,000 after buying an additional 2,377,179 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Tesla by 0.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,427,314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $29,024,320,000 after purchasing an additional 144,749 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 7.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,169,939 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $10,183,430,000 after purchasing an additional 858,839 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 2.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,630,339 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,243,615,000 after purchasing an additional 297,926 shares during the period. 40.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $3.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $908.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 762,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,169,998. The stock has a market capitalization of $912.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,021.04 and a 200-day moving average of $897.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Tesla has a 52-week low of $539.49 and a 52-week high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Recommended Story: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.