Tether Trading 0% Higher This Week (USDT)

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. One Tether coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002718 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tether has a total market capitalization of $77.98 billion and approximately $44.85 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Tether has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00050218 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,611.61 or 0.07094615 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00055403 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36,715.41 or 0.99739797 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00007102 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00055044 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003015 BTC.

Tether Coin Profile

Tether’s genesis date was October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 80,074,893,059 coins and its circulating supply is 77,949,705,184 coins. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tether is tether.to

According to CryptoCompare, “USDT is a cryptocurrency asset issued on the Bitcoin blockchain via the Omni Layer Protocol. Each USDT unit is backed by traditional currency and cash equivalents held in the reserves of the Tether Limited and can be redeemed for 1 USD through the Tether Platform. USDT can be transferred, stored, spent, just like bitcoins or any other cryptocurrency. USDT and other Tether currencies were created to facilitate the transfer of national currencies, to provide users with a stable alternative to Bitcoin and to provide an alternative for exchange and wallet audits which are currently unreliable. USDT provides an alternative to Proof of Solvency methods by introducing a Proof of Reserves Process according to its whitepaper. In the Tether Proof of Reserves system, the amount of USDT in circulations can be easily checked on the Bitcoin blockchain via the tools provided at Omnichest.info, while the corresponding total amount of USD held reserves is proved by publishing the bank balance and undergoing periodic audits by professionals (not publicly auditable yet). “

Tether Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.

