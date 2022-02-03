Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Given New $163.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $176.00 to $163.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.88% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK traded up $6.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $147.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,699. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $161.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Tetra Tech has a 1-year low of $116.01 and a 1-year high of $192.91.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $679.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.99 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tetra Tech will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 64,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.75, for a total value of $11,888,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brendan M. O’rourke sold 3,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $690,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,696 shares of company stock valued at $19,588,695. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTEK. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 3,220.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 22,511 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 6.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 131.4% in the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 16,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 9,573 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Tetra Tech in the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 14.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 3,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

