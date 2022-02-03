Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Trading 4.3% Higher After Earnings Beat

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) shot up 4.3% during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $149.49 and last traded at $147.05. Approximately 6,530 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 342,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $140.93.

The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $679.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.99 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 7.24%. Tetra Tech’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 18.78%.

Tetra Tech declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, October 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TTEK shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Tetra Tech from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

In other news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 2,790 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.18, for a total transaction of $516,652.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 9,670 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $1,658,405.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 105,696 shares of company stock valued at $19,588,695. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 3,220.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 22,511 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 6.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 131.4% during the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 16,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 9,573 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the second quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 14.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 3,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $161.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.15.

Tetra Tech Company Profile (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

