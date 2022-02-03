Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Bought by Miramar Capital LLC

Miramar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 552 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises 3.6% of Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $9,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Sarl raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 16.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 22,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 115,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter. Socorro Asset Management LP raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 22.2% in the third quarter. Socorro Asset Management LP now owns 59,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,448,000 after purchasing an additional 10,833 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 6.1% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 11,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.4% in the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 127,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TXN shares. Citigroup downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $220.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.64.

In related news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $5,938,739.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $805,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $187.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.86. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $161.67 and a one year high of $202.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 4.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.33. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 66.40% and a net margin of 42.35%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 55.69%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

