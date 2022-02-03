Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc cut its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 79.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 191,600 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $9,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Amundi acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $572,588,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 99.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,380,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $849,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180,174 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,899,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,011,966,000 after buying an additional 1,871,544 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $234,743,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,276,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,360,750,000 after purchasing an additional 862,072 shares in the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $805,332.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $5,938,739.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $187.84 on Thursday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $202.26. The stock has a market cap of $173.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $186.99 and its 200-day moving average is $189.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 5.33.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 66.40% and a net margin of 42.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 55.69%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TXN. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.64.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

