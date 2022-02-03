Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $106.59.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TXRH shares. UBS Group raised Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Evercore ISI raised Texas Roadhouse from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $106.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

NASDAQ:TXRH traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $88.20. The stock had a trading volume of 6,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,859. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.23 and its 200 day moving average is $90.00. Texas Roadhouse has a fifty-two week low of $76.65 and a fifty-two week high of $110.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.98%.

In related news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total transaction of $94,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 6,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total value of $594,208.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,355,255 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $671,755,000 after buying an additional 105,126 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,436,098 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $619,152,000 after purchasing an additional 171,315 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,444,839 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $318,371,000 after buying an additional 1,610,854 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 25.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,291,971 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $316,687,000 after purchasing an additional 662,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 0.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,288,515 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $209,011,000 after acquiring an additional 10,917 shares in the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

