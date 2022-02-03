TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $131.41.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Desjardins raised their price target on TFI International from C$158.00 to C$161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research cut TFI International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TFI International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. TD Securities decreased their target price on TFI International from C$165.00 to C$160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TFI International from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Get TFI International alerts:

Shares of NYSE TFII opened at $100.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85. TFI International has a 52 week low of $68.83 and a 52 week high of $120.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.39 and its 200 day moving average is $105.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.15%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of TFI International by 15.2% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFI International in the third quarter worth approximately $238,000. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFI International in the third quarter worth approximately $522,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of TFI International in the second quarter worth approximately $694,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of TFI International by 3.6% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.