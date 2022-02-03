TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $131.41.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities cut their price objective on TFI International from C$165.00 to C$160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Susquehanna assumed coverage on TFI International in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded TFI International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on TFI International in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on TFI International from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of TFI International stock opened at $100.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.90. TFI International has a 52 week low of $68.83 and a 52 week high of $120.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. TFI International’s payout ratio is 19.15%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of TFI International by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TFI International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TFI International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of TFI International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $694,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of TFI International by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 58.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

