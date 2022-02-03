The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust (LON:BGFD) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $948.85

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC (LON:BGFD)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 948.85 ($12.76) and traded as low as GBX 845.72 ($11.37). The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust shares last traded at GBX 860 ($11.56), with a volume of 127,501 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £811.22 million and a PE ratio of 3.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 948.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.33, a current ratio of 17.12 and a quick ratio of 17.12.

In other The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust news, insider Simon Davis bought 563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 881 ($11.84) per share, with a total value of £4,960.03 ($6,668.50). Also, insider Keith Falconer bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 928 ($12.48) per share, for a total transaction of £13,920 ($18,714.71).

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

