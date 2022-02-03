The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Director Steven M. Mollenkopf Purchases 480 Shares

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Boeing stock traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $206.39. 7,045,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,707,965. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.30 billion, a PE ratio of -28.95, a P/E/G ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.46. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $183.77 and a one year high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($7.72). The company had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($15.25) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Boeing by 105.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 157,472 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,634,000 after buying an additional 2,804,423 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the third quarter worth $329,579,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Boeing by 9.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,307,428 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,948,368,000 after buying an additional 1,111,415 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $199,306,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Boeing in the second quarter worth $223,059,000. 52.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BA shares. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $265.00 price target on Boeing in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America cut their price target on Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.86.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

