The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) CEO Kewsong Lee Sells 124,876 Shares

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) CEO Kewsong Lee sold 124,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total transaction of $6,524,771.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock traded down $4.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,805,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,471,214. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.43 and a 52-week high of $60.62. The company has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.82. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 38.39% and a return on equity of 36.86%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 200.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 67,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 20,452 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter worth $609,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.19.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

