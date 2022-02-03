The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) CFO Sells $534,517.50 in Stock

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 10,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $534,517.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

The Carlyle Group stock traded down $4.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,805,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,471,214. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.41. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.43 and a 1 year high of $60.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.55.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.82. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 36.86% and a net margin of 38.39%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 200.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 27.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 6,359 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 7.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 52.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 4,506 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 16.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 470,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,882,000 after buying an additional 67,456 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 113,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,308,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

CG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America began coverage on The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.19.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

