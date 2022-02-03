The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.82 EPS

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.82, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 38.39% and a return on equity of 36.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The Carlyle Group’s revenue was up 200.9% on a year-over-year basis.
NASDAQ CG traded down $3.02 on Thursday, reaching $50.81. The company had a trading volume of 159,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,319,633. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The Carlyle Group has a 1-year low of $32.96 and a 1-year high of $60.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.63 and its 200-day moving average is $51.55.
In other news, Director Daniel A. D’aniello sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total transaction of $87,075,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $116,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several analysts have commented on CG shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.19.
About The Carlyle Group
The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.
