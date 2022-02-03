The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.82 EPS

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.82, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 38.39% and a return on equity of 36.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The Carlyle Group’s revenue was up 200.9% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ CG traded down $3.02 on Thursday, reaching $50.81. The company had a trading volume of 159,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,319,633. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The Carlyle Group has a 1-year low of $32.96 and a 1-year high of $60.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.63 and its 200-day moving average is $51.55.

In other news, Director Daniel A. D’aniello sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total transaction of $87,075,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $116,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Carlyle Group stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 61.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,028,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,093,214 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 4.52% of The Carlyle Group worth $744,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on CG shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.19.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

