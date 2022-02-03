The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 923,645 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,295 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of Chemours worth $26,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CC. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chemours by 383.0% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 63,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 50,054 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chemours by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 119,316 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after buying an additional 6,687 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chemours by 130.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,966 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Chemours by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,390 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chemours by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 95,775 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after buying an additional 25,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chemours stock opened at $33.81 on Thursday. The Chemours Company has a 1 year low of $23.30 and a 1 year high of $38.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.04.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Chemours had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 72.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark P. Vergnano sold 99,968 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total value of $2,991,042.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David C. Shelton sold 9,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total transaction of $294,009.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 127,336 shares of company stock worth $3,806,890. Insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CC shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Chemours from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Chemours from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.89.

About Chemours

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

