The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Shares Acquired by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 399,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,548 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 2.72% of Children’s Place worth $30,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PLCE. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Children’s Place in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Children’s Place in the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in Children’s Place by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Children’s Place in the 2nd quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Children’s Place in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000.

Get Children's Place alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Children’s Place from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $139.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.57.

Children’s Place stock opened at $70.31 on Thursday. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.47 and a 52 week high of $113.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 2.14.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $5.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $1.03. Children’s Place had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 108.28%. The business had revenue of $558.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Children’s Place news, Director Joseph A. Alutto sold 5,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $429,201.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jane T. Elfers sold 62,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $6,480,539.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Children’s Place

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

Read More: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE).

Receive News & Ratings for Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.