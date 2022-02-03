The City of London Investment Trust (LON:CTY) Hits New 1-Year High at $412.61

The City of London Investment Trust plc (LON:CTY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 412.61 ($5.55) and last traded at GBX 411.02 ($5.53), with a volume of 297405 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 409 ($5.50).

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 396.52. The stock has a market cap of £1.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.27.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be issued a GBX 4.80 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. The City of London Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 0.30%.

The City of London Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

