The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Clorox worth $18,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 6,150.0% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CLX traded down $0.99 on Thursday, reaching $166.00. 8,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,454,662. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $173.14 and a 200-day moving average of $169.58. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $156.23 and a 52-week high of $205.02.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 84.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.10%.

In related news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Clorox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Clorox from $141.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.88.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

