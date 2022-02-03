The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) to Issue $0.15 Monthly Dividend

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 66.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund alerts:

NYSE:SRV traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $33.56. The stock had a trading volume of 4,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,464. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.14. The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a 1-year low of $22.73 and a 1-year high of $35.94.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 200.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,231 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 4,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 27.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,546 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after buying an additional 32,515 shares during the last quarter.

About The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to obtain a high after-tax total return from a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on May 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.