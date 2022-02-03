The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) to Issue $0.21 Monthly Dividend

The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.213 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

The Cushing Renaissance Fund has decreased its dividend by 61.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of SZC stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,787. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.99. The Cushing Renaissance Fund has a one year low of $37.71 and a one year high of $50.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 23.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,980 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 9,458 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 8.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,656 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 5.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,353 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter.

The Cushing Renaissance Fund Company Profile

The Cushing Renaissance Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.

