The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,495 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $25,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.8% during the second quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 9,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 26.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 23.3% during the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 5.1% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.23, for a total transaction of $684,460,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard D. Parsons sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.27, for a total value of $469,378.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,071,172 shares of company stock valued at $708,742,220. Corporate insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EL opened at $319.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $114.88 billion, a PE ratio of 38.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $340.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $333.05. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.70 and a 12-month high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.09%.

EL has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $410.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $364.05.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

