The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17,181 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.38% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $17,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 37.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 59.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 22.6% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.50.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey M. Farber purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $123.60 per share, for a total transaction of $618,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of THG stock opened at $134.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.00. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.09 and a fifty-two week high of $143.20.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. This is an increase from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.32%.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.