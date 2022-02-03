The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Shares Sold by NFJ Investment Group LLC

NFJ Investment Group LLC lessened its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,938 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned about 0.37% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $17,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,729,000 after acquiring an additional 23,675 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 114,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,568,000 after acquiring an additional 26,580 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,230,000 after buying an additional 32,565 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 106,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,459,000 after buying an additional 5,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

THG stock opened at $134.59 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $131.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.00. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.09 and a 12 month high of $143.20. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.02 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. This is an increase from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.32%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.50.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey M. Farber acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $123.60 per share, for a total transaction of $618,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

