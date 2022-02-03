The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Sold by Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,658 shares during the period. The Hartford Financial Services Group accounts for about 1.5% of Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $7,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 46.1% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 5,708 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 582.9% during the second quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 28,681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 24,481 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 197.9% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 42.1% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,085,000 after purchasing an additional 48,207 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HIG traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.32. 60,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,786,353. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.02. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.60 and a 52 week high of $78.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.29.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 83,733 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total transaction of $5,918,248.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

HIG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

