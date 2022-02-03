The Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:KAEPY) Short Interest Down 15.0% in January

The Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:KAEPY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the December 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.
Shares of KAEPY remained flat at $$4.81 during trading hours on Thursday. Kansai Electric Power has a twelve month low of $4.35 and a twelve month high of $5.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.68 and a 200-day moving average of $4.79.
Kansai Electric Power Company Profile
