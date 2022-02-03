The Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:KAEPY) Short Interest Down 15.0% in January

The Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:KAEPY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the December 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Shares of KAEPY remained flat at $$4.81 during trading hours on Thursday. Kansai Electric Power has a twelve month low of $4.35 and a twelve month high of $5.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.68 and a 200-day moving average of $4.79.

Kansai Electric Power Company Profile

The Kansai Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of electric power, heat supply, telecommunications and gas supply services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Transmission and Distribution, Information and Telecommunications (IT), and Life and Business Solution. The Electric Power Transmission and Distribution segment covers electricity and gas supply, through fuel procurement, power generation, transmission and distribution and sales.

