The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 104,468 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 590,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,468 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.35% of Vontier worth $19,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vontier by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vontier by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 34,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vontier by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vontier by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 148,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,005,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vontier by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VNT opened at $28.32 on Thursday. Vontier Co. has a 12 month low of $26.41 and a 12 month high of $37.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Vontier had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 154.60%. The company had revenue of $768.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.88%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Vontier in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vontier presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

