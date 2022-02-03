The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Analysts expect The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) to announce ($0.15) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Marcus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the lowest is ($0.28). Marcus posted earnings per share of ($1.22) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 87.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marcus will report full year earnings of ($1.92) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $0.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Marcus.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.43. The company had revenue of $145.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.99 million. Marcus had a negative return on equity of 18.80% and a negative net margin of 27.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.22) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Marcus in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Marcus from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. B. Riley upped their price target on Marcus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on Marcus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

In other Marcus news, CEO Gregory S. Marcus sold 28,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $575,209.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 28.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marcus by 10.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,059,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,103,000 after acquiring an additional 389,512 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Marcus by 26.1% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 911,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,909,000 after buying an additional 188,645 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marcus by 417.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 192,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after buying an additional 155,493 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Marcus by 345.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 194,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after acquiring an additional 150,955 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Marcus by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,528,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,421,000 after acquiring an additional 133,966 shares during the last quarter. 73.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MCS traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,396. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.51. Marcus has a fifty-two week low of $14.42 and a fifty-two week high of $24.71.

About Marcus

Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

