The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Raises Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is an increase from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

New York Times has increased its dividend by 68.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. New York Times has a payout ratio of 19.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect New York Times to earn $1.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.6%.

Shares of NYSE NYT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,027,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,710,422. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.00 and a beta of 0.78. New York Times has a fifty-two week low of $37.27 and a fifty-two week high of $56.19.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. New York Times had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $594.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. New York Times’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that New York Times will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in New York Times stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000. 91.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on New York Times from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of New York Times from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

