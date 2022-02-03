The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) PT Raised to $232.50

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $229.50 to $232.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $209.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.21.

PNC stock traded down $2.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $208.09. The company had a trading volume of 103,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,376,621. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.63. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 52-week low of $149.90 and a 52-week high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by ($0.76). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 12.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total transaction of $993,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total transaction of $25,252.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,257 shares of company stock valued at $1,045,271. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNC. FMR LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,241,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,335,126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694,020 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 16,588.9% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,655,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633,145 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,743,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,275,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221,691 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth $283,696,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,317,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,996,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,766 shares during the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

