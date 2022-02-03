The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Chairman David S. Taylor Sells 30,095 Shares

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Chairman David S. Taylor sold 30,095 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $4,875,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded up $1.54 on Thursday, reaching $164.14. 10,474,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,543,523. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $121.54 and a 1-year high of $165.35. The company has a market cap of $397.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $157.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.33.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.48%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PG. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

