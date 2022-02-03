The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Stock Position Raised by Lafayette Investments Inc.

Lafayette Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the quarter. Progressive accounts for about 2.6% of Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $9,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 2,257,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $204,017,000 after acquiring an additional 56,776 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 11,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 247,988 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,416,000 after buying an additional 22,343 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Progressive by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 49,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in Progressive by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 26,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $109.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $64.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.23. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $84.89 and a one year high of $111.85.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.09). Progressive had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. Progressive’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 7.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PGR shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.27.

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $4,645,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 13,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $1,341,610.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,776 shares of company stock worth $7,176,171. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

