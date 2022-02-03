The Renewables Infrastructure Group (LON:TRIG) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $132.77

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (LON:TRIG) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 132.77 ($1.79) and traded as low as GBX 132.40 ($1.78). The Renewables Infrastructure Group shares last traded at GBX 132.60 ($1.78), with a volume of 1,426,530 shares traded.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 132.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 130.33. The firm has a market cap of £3.01 billion and a PE ratio of 20.72.

About The Renewables Infrastructure Group (LON:TRIG)

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited specializes in infrastructure investments. The fund typically invests in operational assets which generate electricity from renewable sources, with a particular focus on onshore wind farms and solar photovoltaic parks. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom and Northern European countries including France, Ireland, Germany and Scandinavia.

