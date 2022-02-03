The Sandbox Market Cap Hits $3.38 Billion (SAND)

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. The Sandbox has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion and approximately $666.93 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar. One The Sandbox coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.65 or 0.00009817 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.57 or 0.00068781 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005953 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $120.91 or 0.00325257 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000810 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded up 203.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001346 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Sandbox Profile

SAND is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 925,054,385 coins. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game . The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

The Sandbox Coin Trading

