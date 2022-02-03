The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Shares Sold by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC cut its position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,247 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Simply Good Foods worth $6,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Simply Good Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. FORA Capital LLC increased its position in Simply Good Foods by 651.6% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Simply Good Foods by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in Simply Good Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Simply Good Foods by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $35.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 54.41 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 1-year low of $27.71 and a 1-year high of $43.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.14.
In related news, Director Conyers Park Sponsor Llc sold 6,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $249,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 77,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total transaction of $3,244,440.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 310,017 shares of company stock worth $12,477,191 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SMPL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stephens upped their price target on Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Simply Good Foods from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Simply Good Foods from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Simply Good Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.
The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.
