The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Shares Sold by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC cut its position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,247 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Simply Good Foods worth $6,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Simply Good Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. FORA Capital LLC increased its position in Simply Good Foods by 651.6% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Simply Good Foods by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in Simply Good Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Simply Good Foods by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $35.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 54.41 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 1-year low of $27.71 and a 1-year high of $43.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.14.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $281.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.28 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Conyers Park Sponsor Llc sold 6,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $249,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 77,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total transaction of $3,244,440.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 310,017 shares of company stock worth $12,477,191 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SMPL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stephens upped their price target on Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Simply Good Foods from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Simply Good Foods from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Simply Good Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

