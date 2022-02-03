The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Shares Bought by Holistic Financial Partners

Holistic Financial Partners raised its stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares during the period. Timken comprises 0.8% of Holistic Financial Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in Timken were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Timken by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Timken by 0.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Timken by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Timken by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Timken by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Timken alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Timken from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Timken from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $84.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.33.

In other Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 9,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $670,386.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TKR traded down $1.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $66.15. The company had a trading volume of 7,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,284. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.44. The Timken Company has a twelve month low of $62.96 and a twelve month high of $92.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.75%.

About Timken

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

See Also: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.