The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,700 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises 1.2% of Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIS. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.96.

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total transaction of $1,520,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $2,324,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,887,223. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $140.89. 223,116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,091,415. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $129.26 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.19.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $18.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.85 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Recommended Story: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.