The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 189.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,462 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Western Union were worth $2,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Union in the 3rd quarter valued at $444,000. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Union by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 63,448 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Union by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,230,798 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,302,000 after purchasing an additional 870,693 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Union in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Western Union by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

WU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Western Union from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Western Union from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. BTIG Research cut shares of Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Western Union from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Shares of WU stock opened at $18.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.72. The Western Union Company has a 1-year low of $15.69 and a 1-year high of $26.61.

Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 311.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.47%.

Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

