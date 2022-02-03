Theratechnologies (OTCMKTS:THERF) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.09

Theratechnologies Inc (OTCMKTS:THERF)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.09 and traded as high as $3.26. Theratechnologies shares last traded at $3.24, with a volume of 132,915 shares traded.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

About Theratechnologies (OTCMKTS:THERF)

Theratechnologies Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, addresses unmet medical needs to promote healthy living and improve quality of life among HIV patients. It offers EGRIFTA, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in HIV-infected patients with lipodystrophy in Canada and the United States; and Trogarz, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients in the United States.

