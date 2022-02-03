Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BTIG Research

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at BTIG Research in a report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $718.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.57% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $605.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $645.31.

Shares of TMO stock traded down $8.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $595.51. The company had a trading volume of 25,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,990,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $623.06 and a 200-day moving average of $594.39. The company has a market capitalization of $234.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.74. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12-month low of $433.52 and a 12-month high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.27 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 23.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total value of $17,013,369.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2,692.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,988,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,531,095,000 after buying an additional 22,165,530 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 44,296.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,565,960 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 19,521,889 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,336,640,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,304,897 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,019,185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $516,388,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

