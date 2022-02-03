Thomas Ronald Palmer Sells 7,000 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Stock

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $434,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Thomas Ronald Palmer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 1st, Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of Newmont stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $386,610.00.

Shares of NEM traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.80. The company had a trading volume of 4,255,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,122,971. The company has a market capitalization of $49.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $52.60 and a one year high of $75.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.99.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Scotiabank cut Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. boosted their price objective on Newmont to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Newmont from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newmont has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,226,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,408,701,000 after acquiring an additional 4,545,415 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the 2nd quarter worth $255,116,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Newmont by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,151,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $551,212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109,683 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Newmont by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,571,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,508,066,000 after buying an additional 2,814,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Newmont by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,746,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,465,087,000 after buying an additional 2,256,671 shares in the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

