Throne Achieves Market Cap of $57.26 Million (THN)

Throne (CURRENCY:THN) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. During the last seven days, Throne has traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. Throne has a total market capitalization of $57.26 million and $2.08 million worth of Throne was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Throne coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000397 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Throne alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002696 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00050738 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,664.95 or 0.07181682 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.57 or 0.00055440 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,105.87 or 0.99995413 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00007076 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00054748 BTC.

Throne Coin Profile

Throne’s total supply is 1,974,198,687 coins and its circulating supply is 389,184,354 coins. Throne’s official Twitter account is @throneNFT

Buying and Selling Throne

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Throne directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Throne should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Throne using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Throne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Throne and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.